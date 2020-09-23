ELLISBURG — A Mexican citizen living and working in the southern Jefferson County town of Ellisburg was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in federal prison for uploading a video to Facebook in which minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Anildar Valdimir Roblero-Gomez, 26, of Chiapas, Mexico, was further ordered by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Glenn T. Suddaby, Syracuse, to undergo 15 years of supervised release upon the completion of his 96-month prison sentence. Roblero-Gomez is also required to register as a sex offender following his release.
Due to his conviction, he may also face immigration consequences, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to court documents, on Nov. 14, 2019, Roblero-Gomez pleaded guilty to one count of transportation of child pornography. In his plea, Roblero-Gomez admitted that on or about Sept. 23, 2018, he used his Samsung cell phone to upload a video of child pornography to Facebook. He then shared the video with more than 100 other Facebook users.
A sentencing memorandum filed by Maria N. Jacob, assistant federal public defender, Syracuse, on March 3 states Roblero-Gomez came to the United States at the age of 19. He obtained a work visa, which he eventually overstayed. According to the document, Roblero-Gomez was employed at various dairy farms in Pennsylvania, Vermont and New York over a seven-year period.
The memorandum further states due to his work schedule — Monday through Sunday, toiling for 12 hours per day — Roblero-Gomez was unable to make friends or have a social life. He was “basically isolated” from people besides his co-workers, the document reads. Due to his alleged isolation, Roblero-Gomez turned to Facebook “to seek some kind of social outlet.”
On the social media site, Roblero-Gomez found an adult pornography group, and at some point an unidentified individual sent him a video of child pornography, according to the memorandum.
The one video accounts for more than 600 images of child pornography, the document states.
“Of course, Mr. Roblero-Gomez should not have accepted the video and certainly should not have reciprocated and joined in on these activities,” the memorandum reads.
