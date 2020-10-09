CANTON — Two weeks after 300 Canada goose decoys were reported stolen from the Grasse River south of Morley, state police report the decoys have been found.
Troopers said the decoys were recovered Thursday “stashed on shore in an area of tall grass” off County Route 14 in Canton. A state police Underwater Recovery Team used an airboat to access the Grasse River in the search.
The decoys are believed to have been removed from the river between 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21, and 6 a.m. Sept. 22, and the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Christopher Nye with the Canton state police at 518-873-2776.
