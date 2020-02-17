WATERTOWN — City police arrested six men in the wake of a fight between several people early Monday morning outside of Whistler’s Tavern.
Officers arrested Benito J. Serna, 21, of Fort Drum, Cody M. Motsko, 20, of Evans Mills, Dylan B. Walker, 21, of Fort Drum, Wayne L. Armstrong Jr., 22 of Fort Drum, Kyle R. Perron, 31, of Calcium, and Terry D. Coneley, 34, of Watertown, between 2:19 and 2:25 a.m. They were all charged with disorderly conduct, but Mr. Serna and Mr. Motsko were additionally charged with resisting arrest.
Mr. Motsko allegedly acted disorderly with the large group at the tavern, and the other five have been accused of refusing to disperse when officers ordered. Police said Mr. Motsko actively fought with officers, and Mr. Perron allegedly attempted to interfere with the arrest of Mr. Walker,
City police Det. Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said there was a large crowd outside of the tavern, 107 Public Square, and what started as a verbal argument escalated into fighting. Officers tried to disperse the crowd.
“The males who were uncooperative were arrested,” he said.
Mr. Serna and Mr. Coneley were released, while Mr. Motsko, Mr. Walker, Mr. Armstrong and Mr. Perron were turned over to military police. All men were issued appearance tickets to city court.
