OGDENSBURG — State police on Aug. 2 charged John P. Lemieux Jr., 38, of Morristown, with felony driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He also was cited with failure to keep right and failure to maintain lane.
Troopers said at 11:42 p.m. on Route 37 in the city, Mr. Lemieux was operating a 1998 Plymouth Voyager when he was stopped for failing to stay in his lane and was found to be intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 percent. His prior conviction for aggravated DWI on July 15, 2011, elevated the charge to a felony. Mr. Lemieux’s license also was revoked in September 2011, troopers said.
Mr. Lemieux was arraigned in Morristown Town Court and released under probation supervision.
