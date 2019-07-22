CHAMPION — A Carthage motorcyclist was transported to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of abrasions and possible internal injuries after side-swiping a pickup truck at 3:12 p.m. July 20 on County Route 26.
Dana A. Dobransky, 59, was traveling west when he struck a truck operated by Oleksii L. Kliuchka, 24, Madison, Wis., as he attempted to turn left into a driveway, police said. Mr. Dobransky’s vehicle was allegedly following Mr. Kliuchka’s vehicle too closely.
Mr. Dobransky was also charged with operating without insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.