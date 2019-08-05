Myrtle Beach woman charged with DWI

WATERTOWN — State police charged Annette K. Hodge, 55, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., with aggravated driving while intoxicated and acting in a manner injurious to a child at 10:21 p.m. Sunday on Route 781 in the town of Pamelia.
Her blood alcohol content was not reported. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication, while a BAC of 0.18 meets the threshold for aggravated DWI.
Ms. Hodge was also charged with a stopping/standing/parking violation.
She was held on a cash bail of $2,500.
Further details were not provided by state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.