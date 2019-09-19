WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman faces charges after allegedly driving while intoxicated with three children Sunday.
City police charged Jessica M. Beutel, 31, of 148 Duffy St., was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated at 8:13 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Arsenal Street.
Her blood alcohol content was reported at 0.23 percent. State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication, while a BAC of 0.18 percent meets the threshold for the more serious charge of aggravated DWI.
Police said Ms. Beutel drove with two 8-year-olds and a 7-year-old. She was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated on Feb. 7, 2016.
Police also charged her with moving from a lane unsafely and speeding.
The following are also charged with DWI and related offenses:
Takisha L. Charleson, 28, of Old Potsdam Parishville Road, was charged by the St. Lawrence County sheriff’s office Saturday.
Deputies said she drove along Old Potsdam Parishville Road in the town of Parishville while intoxicated.
She was additionally charged with consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and inadequate stop.
Helena W. Moore, 25, Dexter, was charged by state police at 4:33 a.m. Sunday on Route 12E in the town of Brownville with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Amber M. Burn, 23, of 8543-B Jackson Look, Apt. B, Fort Drum, was charged by city police at 1:28 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of State Street.
Her BAC was 0.16 percent, police said.
Shawna M. Kernehan, 28, Alexandria Bay, was charged at 2:25 a.m. Friday, state police said. No further information was provided.
