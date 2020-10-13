CANTON — Kevin C. Guilbert, 37, of Ogdensburg, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle and third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors.
He was additionally cited for traffic violations.
Police said Mr. Guilbert was observed operating a motorcycle at a speed of 81 mph in Canton and allege he failed to comply when sheriff’s deputies activated emergency lights.
Guilbert was stopped on Route 37 in Louisville, and is alleged to have been in possession of methamphetamine and LSD. He was released under probation supervision.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Canton and Ogdensburg police, state police and U.S. Border Patrol.
