OGDENSBURG — A 20-year-old city man was charged by city police Friday with first-degree rape in connection with the alleged forceful rape of a 15-year-old female last year.
The Ogdensburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit concluded its investigation Thursday into the incident from November 2019. As a result, Scott T. Murphy, 20, of 425 New York Ave., was arrested.
City Court ordered Murphy to be held in the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on a $25,000 cash bail.
Anyone with information in regards to this alleged sexual assault, or any other alleged sexual assault in the city area, is asked to call the city police department at 315-393-1551.
