OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Moose Lodge was burgled over the weekend — an act caught on video that’s now circulating on social media platforms.
The news of the break-in was first posted to the lodge’s Facebook page shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday. The video now has thousands of views on Facebook and has been shared hundreds of times.
A second post Sunday evening said no damage was done to the lodge and that “many leads” have surfaced from community members coming forward.
“The community really stands behind our lodge,” the post reads.
The lodge also thanked city police officers and detectives for their work on the case.
Those with information about the break-in can call city police at 315-393-1551.
City police have no responded a request for updated information as of the time of this report. It’s unclear if more leads have surfaced since the lodge’s Sunday Facebook post.
Here is the video of the break-in posted to Facebook:
