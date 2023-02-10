OGDENSBURG — Two city residents were charged with possessing fentanyl after a search warrant was executed Thursday at a Gates Street residence.
Ogdensburg police report that Taylor M. Amo, 27, and Ronald B. Redmond III, 30, both of 223 Gates St., were each charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Amo was arraigned in city court and was released on her own recognizance. Redmond was arraigned and was remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
