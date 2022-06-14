OGDENSBURG — A preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday for an Ogdensburg man facing an attempted murder charge and other charges related to a June 5 stabbing was canceled and his case was sent to St. Lawrence County Court.
On June 9, Ogdensburg police charged Andrew W. French, 25, with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief following an investigation into a June 5 stabbing at Gateway Apartments.
After being arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court, French was sent to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.
French is being represented by the St. Lawrence County Public Defender’s Office.
