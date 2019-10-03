ONEIDA COUNTY — State police have arrested a Vernon man who allegedly used his cellphone to upload images and videos consistent with child pornography.
According to a release from state police Wednesday, Chad A. Srogi, 36, was arrested and charged with two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, both Class D felonies.
The charges arose after an investigation found Srogi allegedly used his cellphone and laptop — on an unsecured, residential Wi-Fi access point — to upload images and videos consistent with child pornography via the internet, the release said.
Srogi had been transported to the Oneida County Jail for centralized arraignment.
The investigation was led by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes the state police, Homeland Security Investigations and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
