WATERTOWN — A woman from Portland, Ore., faces charges after allegedly stealing $600 from another woman’s storage closet on Sunday.
City police arrested Elizabeth C. Lapoint, 23, of 2707 SE 115th Ave., Portland, Ore., and charged her with misdemeanor petit larceny at 2:14 p.m. at 540 State St.
Ms. Lapoint was released with an appearance ticket to city court.
