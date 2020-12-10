OSWEGO — Local landlord and businessman Douglas S. Waterbury was charged Wednesday with public lewdness and third-degree patronizing a prostitute following an investigation by city police into an alleged incident that occurred in September.
Police said at about 7 a.m. on Sept. 30, they received a complaint that an unknown male was exposing himself while leaning into a vehicle that was in public view. At that time, the complainant believed there was a second person in the vehicle.
According to police, the complainant was able to provide them with a video and photographs of the vehicle involved in the incident. Investigators from the criminal investigation division were able to identify the owner of the vehicle and later identified a female involved in the case.
The woman, whom police did not identify, provided information that a person did solicit her to engage in oral sex for money.
As a result of the investigation, Mr. Waterbury, 60, of Oswego, was charged with the two counts. He was processed and released with appearance tickets returnable to City Court.
Mr. Waterbury owns about 50 properties in the Oswego area and is also the owner of several amusement attractions, including the Sterling Renaissance Festival, Sylvan Beach Amusement Park and Santa’s Workshop in North Pole, near Wilmington in Essex County.
In 2019, he settled a federal lawsuit alleging he had discriminatory policies regarding female tenants that included sexual harassment and unwanted sexual contact, all in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
The settlement with CNY Fair Housing and eight women involved in the suit permanently barred Mr. Waterbury from managing rental properties and ordered him to pay $400,000 in monetary relief.
