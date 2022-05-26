OSWEGO - In the early part of 2022, the city of Oswego Drug Task Force received tips from community members of suspicious activity and perceived drug sales occurring at a residence in the city of Oswego.
After a joint investigation by the city of Oswego drug task force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force, a search warrant was executed at 145 E. Fourth St. apt. 1 in the city of Oswego. A search of the apartment was conducted with investigators seizing 9.1 grams of crack cocaine, 23.8 grams of fentanyl, prescription medication and a quantity of synthetic cathinones.
As a result of the investigation and search warrant, Nicholas Burris, 38, of Florida, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree, a class B felony (NYS PL 220.16(01).
Burris was processed at the city of Oswego police department and was later arraigned in Oswego County CAP court being remanded to the Oswego County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may follow. Anyone with information about this investigation, or any others is encouraged to contact investigator Brian Graves at 315-591-3553. Calls will be kept confidential.
“The new city of Oswego Drug Task Force continues to make great strides in battling back against the infiltration in the community. I again commend the great work by the officers assigned to the task force and expect even more quick progress to be made in the coming months,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.
