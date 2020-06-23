SYRACUSE — Richard Alvarado, 26, of Oswego, appeared Monday in federal court on charges that he distributed and possessed child pornography.
The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 29, 2020, Mr. Alvarado distributed videos of child pornography through a group messaging application on his cell phone, including video files depicting sexual conduct with children between 5 and 9 years old. An examination of his cell phone revealed that it contained numerous image and video files depicting child pornography.
If convicted, Mr. Alvarado faces at least 5 years and up to 20 years in prison, a term of post-release supervision of at least 5 years and up to life, and a fine of up to $250,000.
Mr. Alvarado appeared Tuesday before United States Magistrate Judge Andrew T. Baxter and was detained pending further proceedings.
This case is being investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of the state police, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Brown.
This case is prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.
For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit http://www.justice.gov/psc/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.