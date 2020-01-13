WATERTOWN — A Pamelia man faces charges after allegedly strangling a woman, who had a three-year-old child on her lap at the time, and having an assault rifle on Friday.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Edward F. Perkins III, 31, of 23313 County Route 31, and charged him with felony second-degree strangulation, felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felony third-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief at 7:46 p.m. at 22075 Route 11, Pamelia.
Deputies said Mr. Perkins strangled Ariel V. Mckinley and prevented her from calling the police by grabbing the phone from her hand, all while in front of the toddler. Mr. Perkins was allegedly found to have a DPMS Panther caliber 5.56, which deputies said was an assault weapon. He also caused $250 in damages during the domestic dispute, deputies said.
Mr. Perkins was arraigned in Orleans Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He will reappear in Pameila Town Court.
