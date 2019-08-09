EVANS MILLS — A village woman was charged with a misdemeanor by State Police on the evening of Aug. 7.
Melanie M. Solano, 22, was charged with one count of theft of services at about 9:30 p.m.
She was released to a third party according to the police arrest report.
No further details were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.