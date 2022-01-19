WEST CARTHAGE — Two people were charged Wednesday in connection to a third-party complaint of child abuse in West Carthage.
According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched Nov. 27 into an incident that left a 9-month-old infant with severe burns on a “substantial portion” of the child’s body.
The infant was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse due to the severity of the injuries and treated by medical staff and burn specialists in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.
The parents, Noah and Kaysie Riewaldt, initially said that the injuries were sustained accidentally. During the investigation, however, police said they determined the injuries were not accidental. The parents also allegedly failed to seek medical attention for what officials described as “potentially life-threatening injuries.”
Noah Riewaldt, 21, was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, both felonies, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Kaysie Riewaldt, 22, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.
Both were arraigned in Jefferson County Court’s Centralized Arraignment Part.
Noah Riewaldt was remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.
Kaysie Riewaldt was given a pre-trial release and ordered to report to probation.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed.
