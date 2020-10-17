PHILADELPHIA — Christopher P. LaClair, 43, of Philadelphia, was charged by state troopers with criminal impersonation of a officer after he allegedly attempted to stop another vehicle on Interstate 781 on Thursday by displaying his fire department badge out the window of his vehicle.
At about 5:18 p.m., Mr. LaClair, according to state police, was traveling east on I-781 when he attempted to stop the other vehicle he believed was driving erratically. Troopers say both vehicles stopped and dialed 911 after Mr. LaClair displayed his badge out his window toward the other vehicle.
Mr. LaClair was issued a ticket to appear in the Town of LeRay Court on Oct. 28.
