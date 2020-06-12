WATERTOWN — Christopher M. Perciful, 38, of 25791 NYS RTE 37 Royal Inn Rm 209, was charged with petit larceny after he allegedly stole several electronic devices and a Shark vacuum cleaner from Big Lots on May 14. The alleged larceny is reported to have occurred at the 1125 Arsenal St. location. Mr. Perciful allegedly concealed the items in a shopping bag and ran out the back loading dock door without attempting to pay. He was arrested on Wednesday, June 10 and later released with a ticket to appear in city court Aug. 26.

