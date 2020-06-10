Alexander E. Sullivan, 29, of 1136 State St. 3, was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop at a stop sign. During a traffic stop on State Street Tuesday at around 9:35 p.m., Mr. Sullivan allegedly ran from the vehicle he was operating after being directed to stop by the activation of emergency lights of a marked patrol vehicle. Mr. Sullivan was transported to jail and then released with a ticket to appear in city court Aug. 12.

