MALONE — Jordan R. King, 27, of Brasher Falls, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny on Wednesday after allegedly stealing from Walmart in Malone.
On Nov. 11, State Police responded to Walmart in Malone for a larceny complaint. An investigation determined that Mr. King had left the store with merchandise totaling over $1,000 without paying.
According to the report, when Mr. King was confronted by a worker about the situation, he fled to his vehicle and left the scene.
He was arrested at his residence and transported to the Malone State Police Department for processing. He was then arraigned in the Malone Town Court where he was released in his own recognizance.
Mr. King is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 15.
