WATERTOWN - Police said a Canton man pinched for failing to pay for $313 in merchandise at Hannaford here on Saturday has also stolen more than $2,000 worth of flea medication from the grocery chains stores in Plattsburgh and Saratoga.
State police arrested Brian D. Laprade, 30, after loss prevention at the Arsenal Street Hannaford caught him leaving with merchandise he did not pay for. Police did not detail what was allegedly stolen from the Watertown store, but said he is also accused of stealing boxes of flea medication from the other grocery stores. The flea medication theft totaled $2,359, police said.
He is charged with first-degree scheme to defraud, a class “E” felony, and Petit Larceny, a class “A” misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.