WATERTOWN — State police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the person in the above photo. State police said the male was captured on video surveillance removing a CO2 air pistol from the packaging at the Watertown Walmart, and tucking it into his waistband before leaving the store.
If anyone can identify the individual in the store security photo above, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000. All information will be kept confidential. All information will remain confidential. Please refer to case #9173169.
(1) comment
Crime of the century
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.