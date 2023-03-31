SNYE, QC — The discovery of six unidentified bodies, including one child, along the St. Lawrence River Thursday is under investigation by the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, with assistance from the Canadian Coast Guard and other Canadian law enforcement agencies. The bodies were found during an air search, according to a press release from police.

Police report that the first body was located around 5 p.m. in a marsh area in Snye, QC. The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Marine unit continued to search the area with assistance from the Canadian Coast Guard and the Hogansburg/Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.