SNYE, QC — The discovery of six unidentified bodies, including one child, along the St. Lawrence River Thursday is under investigation by the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, with assistance from the Canadian Coast Guard and other Canadian law enforcement agencies. The bodies were found during an air search, according to a press release from police.
Police report that the first body was located around 5 p.m. in a marsh area in Snye, QC. The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Marine unit continued to search the area with assistance from the Canadian Coast Guard and the Hogansburg/Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.
CTV News reported early Friday that a Canadian passport was found on the child’s body. According to their reporting, an overturned boat was found near the area where the bodies were discovered.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service received assistance from the Quebec and Ontario provincial police as they continued searching for potential additional victims Friday. A helicopter, divers, and special investigators were expected to be on site Friday, CTV reported.
Police await the results of a postmortem and toxicology tests to determine causes of death.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service serves the Canadian side of the Akwesasne Mohawk reservation.
Police are attempting to identify the deceased persons at this time and ascertain their status in Canada. There is no threat to the public at this time, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.