MAYFIELD — Two brothers from Akwesasne are facing felony charges after the cars they were driving were stopped for traffic infractions on Route 30.
Tevin L. Terrance, 27, and Tyren A. Terrance, 25, were each charged Thursday by state police with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony, after troopers said they smelled marijuana after pulling them over for traffic violations.
Troopers said they observed the two vehicles committing numerous traffic law violations as they drove on Route 30 in Mayfield. While interviewing the two drivers, troopers said they could smell marijuana coming from the interior of both vehicles.
A subsequent search of both vehicles uncovered multiple hockey bags full of marijuana. The total weight of the marijuana between the two vehicles was approximately 471 pounds, troopers said.
