TUPPER LAKE — Village police say the lever-action .30-30 caliber rifle used in a shooting of the Fortune’s Hardware store on New Year’s Eve was reported stolen from Syracuse almost 35 years ago.
No one was injured in the shooting, and the suspect — Michael Valentine, 31, of Tupper Lake — was arrested without incident after a brief police search, but the hardware store has some holes in it.
Valentine was charged this week with three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of second-degree criminal use of a firearm, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, all felonies. He was also charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Department of Environmental Conservation police also charged Valentine with several misdemeanors relating to a discharge of a weapon over a public roadway and discharge of a weapon within 500 feet of a residence.
Valentine spent the night at the village police station and was arraigned in Village Court in front of Judge Christopher Delair. He was remanded to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department on $20,000 bail or $40,000 bond. He was in Franklin County jail as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Village police Chief Eric Proulx said he is not sure how Valentine stolen obtained the rifle. Valentine believed people were following him, Proulx said, and he told police he shot at the building to get the attention of an employee he saw in the parking lot.
Proulx said Valentine fired nine rounds from the rifle while in the storage building, four of which struck Fortune’s Hardware across the street, immediately next to where the employee was standing. The other five bullets were shot into the storage building structure.
The shooting, which took place at about 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, resulted in a search for the shooter, in which Tupper Lakers saw heavily armed village, state and environmental conservation police searching the streets of the Junction area.
Proulx said law enforcement are looking into mental health or drug impairment as possible reasons for the incident.
Michael Vaillancourt, the only village police officer on duty at the time, fielded the call from Franklin County 911 and alerted the rest of the department, state police and DEC police, Proulx wrote in a statement.
After shooting at the store from inside a Fortune’s Hardware warehouse across the street, Valentine crossed the street and walked into the store with the rifle, leaving it in the atrium. Those inside had not heard the shots or seen the rifle, Fortune’s Hardware owner Maurice Fortune said. He spoke with Valentine and let him out the back door before the police called him.
Valentine later returned to Fortune’s Hardware, where he was arrested.
“At approximately 2:40 p.m. the suspect was observed by Tupper Lake Police K-9 Sergeant Jordan Nason walking on Depot Street, directly behind Fortune’s Hardware Store,” Proulx wrote in the statement. “The suspect did not currently have a rifle in his possession and admitted he had concealed the rifle in an area behind the Woodmen Tavern on Depot Street where it was subsequently recovered. The suspect was taken into custody by Sgt. Nason without incident.”
“Sergent Nason saw him on Depot Street, got out of his car and said, ‘Mike, you need to come with me,’” Proulx said Sunday. “(Valentine) said, ‘OK, fine.’”
Valentine was on probation, Proulx said, and was recently arrested for violation of that probation before the Dec. 31 shooting.
Proulx also said Valentine was the same person involved in a April 2018 crash into a garage on McLaughlin Avenue. The garage, owned by Debbie and Rob Wolbert, sits on the end of a long straightaway ending in a sharp corner and has been hit several times in recent years, before they installed boulders and lobbied for Franklin County to install a guardrail on the corner.
Proulx said Valentine was on probation because of this crash, in which he refused a sobriety test on scene and a blood test at the hospital.
