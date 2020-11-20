LYON MOUNTAIN — State police on Thursday arrested a Lyon Mountain man, who is accused of manufacturing fireworks in his home.
Brett Smith, 50, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, following his release from the hospital.
His arrest stemmed from an Oct. 22 investigation, when state police at about 5 p.m. responded to a report of an explosion at a residence in Lyon Mountain. Mr. Smith was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with severe injuries. His right hand was amputated. The New York State Police Bomb Disposal Unit secured the scene.
Mr. Smith was arraigned by Peru Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
