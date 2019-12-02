WATERTOWN — State police are seeking public assistance in identifying possible suspects in three larceny incidents that recently occurred at Walmart.
The man captured in surveillance footage allegedly left the store without paying for $29 worth of merchandise on Sunday.
Police said the woman with her hair tied up captured in surveillance footage used a self-checkout area and left the store without paying for $36.80 worth of merchandise on Thursday.
The second woman officers requested assistance in identifying was allegedly involved in a larceny incident at the store on Nov. 24, but state police provided no additional information.
Anyone who can identify the alleged suspects in the photos is encouraged to contact state police at 315-366-6000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.