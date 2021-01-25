PLATTSBURGH — State police officials are warning the public of counterfeit pills believed to contain fentanyl.
The counterfeit oxycodone painkillers have found their way to the north country, state police say, and local law enforcement in Clinton County have been investigating.
The markings on the small blue pills contain an “M” and a “30” on them, and the pills are believed to contain compressed fentanyl, according to state police.
The public is urged to be careful and not take any prescription medication that isn’t prescribed by a doctor or originated from a pharmacy.
State police ask anyone with information or reports of these pills contact any local law enforcement agency.
