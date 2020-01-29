Henry R. Carter, 37, of 914 Remington St., Watertown, was charged Wednesday with one count of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
According to a police report, on Tuesday, Mr. Carter allegedly impeded the normal breathing of a woman by throwing her down, getting on top of her and placing his right hand over the woman’s neck. Police say he then squeezed to the point that the victim was unable to breathe for a short period of time.
Mr. Carter was arrested at around 12:16 a.m. Wednesday and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing the same day.
Police on Tuesday also arrested Thomas E. Rose, 30, of 1620 Huntington St., Watertown. Mr. Rose was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
According to a police report, Mr. Rose, while a child was in the room, allegedly threw a woman down on a bed and applied pressure on her throat with both hands during a domestic dispute at his home. He allegedly prevented the woman from dialing 911 by grabbing a phone from her hand. He was arrested at around 10:30 p.m. and held in jail pending arraignment.
— A Constableville man was charged with DWI by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office after midnight on Saturday.
Brett M. Compo, 23, was charged with driving while intoxicated and a number of traffic infractions.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Compo was pulled over on Whiskey Lane in the town of Turin at about 12:30 a.m. for breaking traffic laws when he was given and allegedly failed field sobriety tests.
He was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for further testing and was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.21 percent. The threshold for intoxication is 0.08 percent BAC under state law. Mr. Compo was previously charged with DWI in 2014.
