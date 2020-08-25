TURIN — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert K. Nagy, 32, of Port Leyden, for driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the town at about 7 p.m. Aug. 22.
Deputies said Mr. Nagy was operating a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Route 12 when a traffic stop was initiated. Upon investigation, Mr. Nagy appeared intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests on scene.
Mr. Nagy was taken to the county’s Public Safety Building where he was processed and charged with driving while intoxicates, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and other traffic infractions.
He was processed and released with appearance tickets at Turin Town Court.
