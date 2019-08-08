PORT LEYDEN — A village man was charged with DWI after his car broke down on Route 12 in Turin in the early morning of Aug. 8
Travis B. Weber, 35, was charged with driving while intoxicated first offence, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and refusing to take a preliminary breath and blood tests.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office media release, Mr. Weber was found by a patrol walking near his truck that was broken down on the side of the state road.
Deputies allege that he was under the influence of alcohol while he was driving to Lowville when his truck stopped working.
The report said Mr. Weber failed field sobriety tests and he refused to take breath or blood tests after he was transported to the county Public Safety Building.
He was arraigned in the Turin Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
Mr. Weber had recently completed three years of probation in June that resulted from guilty pleas to two counts of second-degree criminal trespass and a single count of criminal obstruction of breathing.
