NEW BREMEN — A Port Leyden man observed by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies weaving all over the road shortly after midnight Sept. 8 was charged with his second DWI in 10 years.
Shane P. Weeks, 34, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, felony aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .18 or greater, refusing to take a breath test and a number of traffic and vehicle violations.
According to the Sheriff’s Office news release, Mr. Weeks was seen driving erratically on Kirschnerville Road, crossing the center line and off the right side of the roadway before deputies stopped him.
The release said Mr. Weeks was later determined to be under the influence.
He was released and given tickets to appear in the New Bremen Town Court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.