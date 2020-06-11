POTSDAM — Troy L. Sweeney, 19, of Potsdam was arrested by state police on June 10. State police say they arrested him after an investigation linked him to an alleged rape that occurred on May 13 in Stockholm. Police say that Mr. Sweeney also provided the victim, a 16-year-old, with marijuana.
Mr. Sweeney was charged with one count of third degree rape, a third degree criminal sex act, second degree criminal sale of marijuana and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.