Potsdam man charged with DWI
POTSDAM — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 3 charged Lauris J. Kelly, 27, of 610 South Canton Road, with driving while intoxicated. He was also cited with obstructed license plate.
According to deputies, Mr. Kelly was found to have been operating the vehicle while intoxicated following an Aug. 3 traffic stop on Maple Street. His blood alcohol content was not provided.
Mr. Kelly was issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
