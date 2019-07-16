POTSDAM — The public hearing on the town’s proposed solar law, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall, has been canceled.
The proposed law is being updated and a new draft will be made available on the town website as soon as it is available.
The 22-page law, if adopted as currently drafted, would, among other things, be added as its own section to the town code with the purpose to “encourage and promote the safe, effective and efficient use of installed solar photovoltaic systems that reduce on-site consumption of utility-supplied energy while protecting the health, safety and welfare of adjacent and surrounding land uses and properties.”
