POTSDAM — A registered sex offender was arrested Wednesday on a child pornography charge following a search at his St. Lawrence County residence.
Jerod R. Schaffer, 39, of 79½ Elm St. in Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam Village Police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations with receiving child pornography. A federal search warrant was executed at his home after investigators received information about Schaffer being involved in “illicit sexual behavior involving a child.”
Schaffer’s sex offender status stems from the July 2013 rape of an 8-year-old girl in Tupper Lake. His offense, according to his New York registration through the state Division of Criminal Justice Services, was deviate sexual intercourse against the victim, who was not a stranger to Schaffer. He was convicted of first-degree attempted sexual abuse in 2014 and sentenced to 18 months in state prison with five years of post-release supervision.
Based on an assessment from the state Board of Examiners of Sex Offenders, an offender’s risk is indicated by one of three levels, typically at the time of sentencing for an in-state conviction during a Sex Offender Registration Act hearing.
During a SORA hearing, the level of risk — Level 1, low; Level 2, moderate; and Level 3, high — is determined by a point system, with points assessed for different categories. Categories include the use of force, weapons, alcohol or drugs, the victim’s age, number of victims, relationship to the victim or any injury of the victim, among other factors.
Each level may also carry a designation — sexual predator, sexually violent offender or predicate sex offender. Schaffer is a Level 2 sexually violent offender, and is required to register for life.
Potsdam police said Schaffer was taken to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, pending transfer to a federal facility.
(1) comment
How is it that a man can rape an 8 year old child and get an 18 month sentence? Now that our prisons won't be filled with marijuana smokers who are serving years for their crime, maybe there will be more room for these monsters to spend 10 or 15 years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.