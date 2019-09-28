POTSDAM — State police on Aug. 24 charged Samantha L. Durant, 19, of 900B County Route 14, Rensselaer Falls, with petit larceny.
Troopers said at 8:07 a.m. on Aug. 24 at the Walmart at 7497 Route 11, Ms. Durant, while employed as a cashier at the store, had taken cash out of registers nine times on six separate dates, totaling $850.
Ms. Durant was issued a ticket returnable to Town Court.
