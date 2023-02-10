Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for Feb. 10.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Robert J. Martin, 41, of 1480 County Route 4, Central Square, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 23, arraigned in CAP Court.
Dale K. Butler, Jr., 41, of 172 Factory Road, Palermo, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, Jan. 24, arraigned in CAP Court.
Mark A. Grandazzo, 45, of 1237 County Route 85, Hannibal, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 25, arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Corey M. Clark, 36, of 136 E. Second St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated harassment, Jan. 26, transported to the Public Safety Center for arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Collin J. Westbrook, 41, of 36 Milo Dr., West Monroe, criminal mischief, Jan. 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 16.
Kenneth M. Bacon, 29, of 4930 N. Jefferson St., Pulaski, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no registration, no license, Jan. 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 16.
Dallas P. Bennett, 24, of 956 Middle Rd., Scriba, petit larceny, Jan.30.
Shane M. Comerford, 34, of 186 Ellen St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree unlawful surveillance, Jan. 28, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for CAP Court arraignment.
Jared Alan Durval, 25, of 273 W. Seventh St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated harassment, Jan. 27, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 16.
Susan E. Gardener, 30, homeless, petit larceny, Jan. 30; trespassing, Jan. 31; appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 16.
Robert J. Indick, 62, of 100 Vanida Dr., Camillus, Jan. 29, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 16.
Denamarie Labozzetta, 47, of 15 Beech Dr., Scriba, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 16.
Joseph David Lacy, 37, homeless, petit larceny, Jan. 27.
Avery R. Monahan, 21, of 18 E. Cayuga St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 29, arraigned in CAP Court.
Darrick A. Reynolds, 41, homeless, petit larceny, Jan. 30, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 16.
Patrick E. Davern, 42, of 534 Middle Rd., Scriba, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Jan. 31, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 16.
Nathanial P. Hollis, 30, of 156 W. Seneca St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 31, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 16.
Harley N. Bartosek, 25, of 52 E. Seventh St., Oswego, second-degree aggravated harassment, Feb. 1, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 16.
Fulton Police Department:
Nicole A. Avery, 36, of 123 Senior Ave., Granby, trespassing, Jan. 27.
Christopher R. Baker, 35, of 1 Primrose Ave., Fulton, first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, second-degree aggravated harassment, Jan. 30.
Haley R. Barrington, 27, of 83 Gildner Rd., Central Square, second-degree criminal impersonation, Jan. 26.
Richard E. Briere, 50, of 115 W. First St. S., Fulton, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 24.
Deborah Lynn Carr, 36, of 159 County Route 46, Schroeppel, petit larceny, Jan. 30.
Charles S. Doran, 42, of 220 Rochester St., Fulton, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, criminal mischief, Jan. 29.
Kenneth C. Ferris, 51, homeless, petit larceny, Jan. 26.
Aricke L. Leonard-Andrews, 69, of 814 Fay St., Fulton, registration suspended, no inspection, no insurance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 26.
Joshua T. Mendoza, 28, of 683 1/2 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, criminal obstruction of breathing, Jan. 29.
Donald M. Odin, 37, of 23 Butternut Dr., Scriba, first-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 28.
Brandon D. Schill, 22, of 252 W. Third St. S., Fulton, resisting arrest, petit larceny, Jan. 25.
Keith M. Simmons, 19, of 261 Mill St., Hannibal, no insurance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Jan. 29.
Marliena M. Young, 51, of 169 N. Fifth St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, Jan. 28.
State Police:
Max J. Wise, 31, of Hastings, third-degree criminal mischief, Jan. 26, held.
Joshua A. Cook, 43, of Central Square, third-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, Jan. 29, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Joshua M. Hemingway, 32, of Central Square, petit larceny, Jan. 27, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Shawn M. Henderson, 31, of Oswego, second-degree criminal contempt, Jan. 29, held.
Joshua A. Caufield, 33, of Fulton, endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 30, appearance ticket.
Mackenzie C. Rayder, 26, of Williamstown, fourth-degree grand larceny, destroys/alters vehicle ID number, removes vehicle ID number, vehicle ID number removed from motor vehicle, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, Feb. 1, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Joseph L. Palmer, 32, of Chittenango, DWI - 1st offense, Feb. 1, appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.