WATERTOWN — The following grand jury indictments were handed up in Jefferson County Court on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Edward L. Jackson, 39, was indicted by a grand jury with one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 23, Mr. Jackson allegedly possessed cocaine with the intent to sell it.
Paula S. Dean, 44, was indicted by a grand jury with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two traffic violations.
On March 6, Ms. Dean was allegedly operating a motor vehicle on Route 11 while intoxicated with a suspended or revoked license.
Zachary R. Taylor, 22, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a speeding violation.
On March 9 in Clayton, Mr. Taylor allegedly possessed cocaine with the intent to sell it. He also was allegedly in possession of what the indictment states was a billy.
Tad J. Tanner, 33, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of aggravated operating of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs with a child as a passenger, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and endangering the welfare of a child.
On March 6 in the town of LeRay, Mr. Tanner was allegedly operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs on Route 26 with a child in the car who was younger than 15 years old.
Amanda J. Arriola, 40, was indicted by a grand jury with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
On March 22 in Watertown, Ms. Arriola was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when she was operating a motor vehicle on Gill Street.
Corey R. Smith, 30, was indicted by a grand jury with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
On April 29 in Watertown, Mr. Smith allegedly possessed heroin with the intent to sell it.
Jordan C. Pierce, 36, was indicted by a grand jury on 19 charges related to an incident in which he allegedly possessed and displayed several weapons with intent to use them.
On May 11 in Watertown, Mr. Pierce allegedly possessed a baseball bat, metal knuckles, billy and knife with the intent of using them against another person during an altercation. Later, on July 24 in Watertown, Mr. Pierce allegedly possessed the same weapons during an altercation, as well as methamphetamine.
He faces seven counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree menacing, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and six traffic violations.
Jeffrey A. Robinson, 53, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree criminal contempt and two counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.
On March 30 in the town of Alexandria, Mr. Robinson allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection when he was in the presence of the protected party, Melinda Roberts.
Justin M. Lawrence, 23, was indicted by a grand jury on six counts after multiple incidents in which he allegedly attempted to steal a car and use weapons against other people.
On Aug. 3 in Watertown, Mr. Lawrence allegedly damaged a window of a residence and unlawfully entered it. On June 7, Mr. Lawrence allegedly possessed a knife with the intent to use it on another, and attempted to steal a car.
William M. Frawley, 38, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree criminal mischief and aggravated family offense.
On July 16 in the town of Alexandria, Mr. Frawley allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection when he engaged in a domestic incident with Stephanie Sourwine, who was protected under the order. He allegedly caused about $250 worth of damage to Ms. Sourwine’s vehicle.
Brandon J. Mitchell, 20, was indicted by a grand jury with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of cruelty to animals.
On July 24 in the town of LeRay, Mr. Mitchell allegedly fractured a dog’s leg when he kicked it. He is also alleged to have beaten the dog in its head and body.
Roger K. Duvall, 68, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of illegal commercialization of fish, shellfish, crustaceans and wildlife.
On June 11 in the town of Theresa, Mr. Duvall allegedly sold mute swans valuing at more than $1,500.
