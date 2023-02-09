Leslie J. George Jr., 47, of Waddington, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass on Feb. 1 following an investigation into a trespass complaint on Haig Road.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies said Mr. George entered and remained unlawfully in the dwelling of another person. He was also found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine, police said.
Mr. George was issued an appearance ticket for Potsdam Town Court.
Heather J. Planty, 34, of Colton, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment following a domestic incident on Friday.
According to the report, Ms. Planty struck a man and damaged property at a residence on East Hill Road.
She was arraigned in Canton Town Court and released on her own recognizance.
