Joseph J. Belile, 38, of Massena, was charged with petit larceny on Tuesday following a complaint that he allegedly stole $328.15 worth of items from Walmart.
He was issued an appearance ticket and is set to appear in Potsdam Town Court.
Updated: February 10, 2023 @ 11:24 am
Casey J. Deshane, 44, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine on Wednesday following a report that was made to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office about an alleged meth lab on Monday.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence where the complaint was made with a search warrant and said they found 3.3 ounces of methamphetamine as well as components of a one-pot meth lab.
Mr. Deshane was arraigned in Canton Town Court and held without bail at the St. Lawrence County jail.
The sheriff’s office was assisted on the scene by state police and its Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team.
Alan D. Facey, 44, of Fine, was charged with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child on Monday.
On Jan. 31, state police allegedly responded to a residence on Route 58 for a domestic dispute involving a gun. An investigation determined that Mr. Facey and the victim had been involved in a verbal altercation.
According to the report, Mr. Facey sat in a chair with a shotgun and did not allow the victim to leave the residence. He then shot a round off inside the residence while children were present and then threw the shotgun and a chair at the victim. The victim was later able to get the gun away from Mr. Facey and secure it.
He was arrested and transported to the Ogdensburg Police Department for processing and arraigned in Morristown Town Court where he was released on his own recognizances.
