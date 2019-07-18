WATERTOWN — A Redwood man faces charges after allegedly endangering an infant July 16.
City police charged David M. Stewart, 47, of 44012 County Route 2, with acting in a manner injurious to a child at 9:38 a.m. July 16 at 144 Eastern Boulevard.
Police said Mr. Stewart endangered the male infant by engaging in an argument with a third party while holding him, subjecting the baby to his yelling, cursing and arm flailing.
Mr. Stewart was held at the Metro Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court.
