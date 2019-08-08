Rensselaer Falls man charged with Potsdam DWI
POTSDAM — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Brian K. Bradford, 21, of 3608 Route 68, Rensselaer Falls, with driving while intoxicated. He was also cited with failed to turn as required, refusal to take a breath test and obstructed license plate.
According to deputies, Mr. Bradford was found to be intoxicated Aug. 4 stopped for a traffic infraction on Main Street in the village.
He was issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.