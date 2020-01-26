WATERTOWN — Three residents concerned about crime and drugs invading their neighborhoods are forming a Neighborhood Watch group on the city’s north side.
The residents, who live near Mill Street, have approached the Watertown Police Department about forming the city’s first Neighborhood Watch group since the program has been revived.
The Watertown Police Department assigned Officer Shawn Ryan to kick-start the program.
On Tuesday night, the public can find out how to form a Neighborhood Watch group in another parts of the city. An informational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the south reading room in the Flower Memorial Library, 229 Washington St.
Residents can find out how to go about forming a group.
“I’ll give some suggestions, talk about what the police department can do and how they can start one,” Officer Ryan said.
He is providing a form online that the National Neighborhood Watch organization uses to start groups.
Reestablishing the Neighborhood Watch program is one of the goals that City Council members included in their strategic plan.
Two years ago, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero campaigned on the issue and lobbied city staff to get the Neighborhood Watch program back off the ground.
“I think it’s good we’re getting started on Neighborhood Watch,” she said.
Anyone interested in forming a Neighborhood Watch group can find information on how to begin at the national organization’s website at www.nnw.org, the police department said.
They should also make contact with Officer Ryan at the police department at his email at sryan@watertown-ny.gov.
He will be available to attend Neighborhood Watch group meetings and assist with communication with the groups and the police department.
About 20 years ago, Neighborhood Watch Groups of Watertown Inc. had 65 trained block captains and 200 volunteers and put up about 20 signs throughout the city in its heyday.
After several years of being active, the organization fizzled and soon disappeared.
