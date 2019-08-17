WATERTOWN — A Rodman man faces charges after allegedly swinging his fist at a 16-year-old boy Monday.
City police charged Cory T. Norton, 25, of 23320 Wyman Road, with third-degree menacing and acting in a manner injurious to a child at 10:10 p.m. at the YMCA Fairgrounds.
Police said Mr. Norton also ran over a woman’s foot when he recklessly accelerated in a parking lot. He was additionally charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and unsafe movement of a stopped motor vehicle.
Mr. Norton was released with an appearance ticket to city court.
