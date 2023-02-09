RUSSELL — A traffic stop for a stop sign violation on County Route 24 on Tuesday evening led to a parolee being arrested on firearms and drug felonies.
Deputy Sheriff Hunter B. Yerdon, who was on a routine patrol alone, stopped the 2009 GMC Acadia with three people in it. That led him to discover the parolee, whose post-release supervision was transferred from Georgia to New York, in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, extended capacity magazines and 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Patrick A.J. Lawrence, 41, of Antwerp, was charged with multiple felonies: one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a single count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Lawrence was arraigned in Russell Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail in Canton.
An announcement of the arrest from the sheriff’s office lauded Mr. Yerdon, who has been a deputy for three years, for using his training and experience to ensure everyone’s safety.
“He encountered three individuals, alone, in a rural area, and there was a loaded handgun and methamphetamine in the vehicle,” Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said. “He used his training and experience to talk and have a dialogue with them, which ended the situation in a safe manner for everyone.”
