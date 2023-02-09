sheriff

RUSSELL — A traffic stop for a stop sign violation on County Route 24 on Tuesday evening led to a parolee being arrested on firearms and drug felonies.

Deputy Sheriff Hunter B. Yerdon, who was on a routine patrol alone, stopped the 2009 GMC Acadia with three people in it. That led him to discover the parolee, whose post-release supervision was transferred from Georgia to New York, in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, extended capacity magazines and 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

